WAG! Wilderness Walk coming up Labor Day Weekend

Due to the restrictions from the pandemic, "WAG! Wilderness Walk" will be a socially distanced, self-guided walk across dog-friendly Metro Parks in Central Ohio.

2020 has been a crazy year for all of us and many of our favorite annual events have been forced to adjust, postpone or unfortunately cancelled.

WAG! Fest has been one of those popular festivals; becoming one of the countries largest single day dog festivals that were forced to get creative during the global pandemic.

The usual gathering at Prairie Oaks Metro Park had to be reconsidered given the limitations of large gatherings with the global pandemic.

This year, WAG! Wilderness Walk will take place, which is a self-guided, socially distanced walk with you and your furry, little friends across dog-friendly Metro Parks in Central Ohio!

The walk will take place over the Labor Day Weekend(Sept. 5-7, 2020) and participating in this years event couldn't be any easier.

All proceeds from registration fees for the WAG! Wilderness Walk will go directly to Columbus Humane's Pet Food Assistance Program.

1) Register to participate at the WAG! Wilderness Walk Website

-The registration fee is $28 (per individual or family) and includes one commemorative WAG! Wilderness Walk dog bandana.

-You can also make additional donations to Columbus Humane when signing up.

2) Pick a park and a trail.

- Select a park and trail that work best for you and your furry, little friend at many of the dog friendly trails in Central Ohio.

3) Take your pet to a dog friendly Metro Park at your convenience over the Labor Day Weekend.

-Enjoy the fresh air and nature while staying socially distanced in one of the many beautiful Metro Parks Central Ohio has to offer!

-Bring water and try to keep your pets' cool & comfortable during your walks over the Labor Day Weekend.

More importantly, you will be supporting the Columbus Humane Pet Food Assistance Program, which helps support families and pets in need of pet food and pet supplies.

Brittany Williams, Director of Marketing, Columbus Humane, expressed how important the Columbus Humane Pet Food Assistance Program is.

"The Columbus humane Pet Food Assistance Program has helped 8,500 animals since March because of Covid-19. That equates to about 2,100 households that we have been able to impact with pet food and supplies."

Williams said that there are a lot of families in Central Ohio that need food for their pets right now.

"A lot of that is due to the financial impacts of Covid-19. We have not really seen an increase in surrenders but there has been an increase in people needing food and supplies for their pets."

And for families that need support now, you can visit Columbus Humane's website and sign up for pick up or delivery for pet food.

Food pick up is every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Williams said you're helping out a lot of organizations when participating for the WAG! Wilderness Walk this year.

"Not only are you helping the Columbus Humane community but we also donate food and supplies to other animal welfare organizations in Central Ohio, so you're really impacting all of animal welfare of Central Ohio by participating in the wag wilderness walk."

If you and your family are interested in adopting, you can set up an appointment at the Columbus Humane Website.