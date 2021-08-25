WAG! Fest & Columbus Humane continue Pet Food Assistance Program to help feed pets in the community

Wag! Fest is back at Prairie Oaks Metro Park on Saturday, August 28th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Last years' WAG! Fest had a makeover due to the pandemic, which was why WAG! Wilderness Walk was born. This year, the original WAG! Fest is back at full capacity at Prairie Oaks Metro Park on Saturday, August 28th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While the weather is expected to be a little hot, WAG! Fest is a great way to stay cool with all the free, fun and family friendly events held.

Columbus Humane and WAG! Fest also partnered together last year to help pets in need of food by creating the Columbus Humane Pet Food Assistance Program.

This program has helped thousands of pets in the past year by getting food to people who need help feeding their pets.

"Because of the financial impact from COVID it has really amplified the need for food," said Brittany Williams, Director of Marketing at Columbus Humane.

"In the last year we have served over 25,000 pets in Central Ohio," said Williams.

Williams said that the need for food is still a priority and will continue to be from the lingering effects of the pandemic. Columbus Humane has always helped people feed their pets, which is why there is a need for their Pet Food Assistance Program in the future.

Columbus Humane will be at WAG! Fest this weekend and will be offering resources to pet owners.

"As a pet owner if you ever need support Columbus Humane is there to help you. We'll talk about some of those programs that we have like pet food assistance and other things we're going to help you with."

Columbus Humane partnered with WAG! Fest and they have also partnered with other local organizations to fight hunger in the community.

"Not only are we increasing our own supply of food, but we're partnering with human foodbanks to be able to meet up with people who not only need food for their pets but also their families."

Pet owners are encouraged to come to WAG! Fest with their pets even if it's just for a little. There will be water activities, an ice area, a doggy beach and many shaded areas to help keep your pets' cool.

Williams said that if you do bring your dog you need to be attentive to your dogs needs and make your best judgement since you know your pets behavior best.

Also, if you do bring your pets, walk them on a leash, bring extra water, doggy cleanup bags and make sure they are up to date on all of their vaccinations.