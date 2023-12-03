More than 300 volunteers help during annual litter cleanup event in Columbus

While volunteers focused on picking up cigarette butts, which are the most littered item in the country, they also collected papers, cans, bottles and other trash.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 300 volunteers rallied together Saturday to pick up litter along the entrances and exits of Columbus for the city’s annual highway cleanup event.

The crews cleaned up areas around state Route 315, state Route 104, Interstate 70, Interstate 71 and inside the Interstate 270 outerbelt as part of the “KickButt Columbus!” initiative. While volunteers focused on picking up cigarette butts, which are the most littered item in the country, they also collected papers, cans, bottles and other trash.

Throughout the end of April, the city will be leading cleanup efforts to improve conditions on the sides of the roadways, according to Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

Ginther visited one of the sites near Rhoades Park, stopping by to say thank you to the volunteers.

“It’s so important because not only does it makes our neighborhood safer and healthier, but it makes us more attractive for businesses and visitors and folks that we want to come here to spend money in our restaurants and our stores and with our companies,” Ginther said. “It’s important to do everything we can to make sure Columbus is clean, safe and healthy.”

The KickButt program brings to awareness the environmental damage caused when cigarette butts are not properly disposed of. According to the city, more than 200 volunteers collected 14,757 pounds of butts and other litter along the highway ramps last year.

“The volunteer commitment to KickButt Columbus! demonstrates the pride residents have in our community,” said Jennifer L. Gallagher, Public Service Director. “We can solve litter by each of us doing our part to responsibly discard trash and prevent it from polluting our streets and waterways.”

Partners in the cleanup include Green Columbus, Friends of the Lower Olentangy Watershed, Friends of Alum Creek Tributaries, Hashtag59, Clear Creeks, Byways, along with other groups, commissions and nonprofits.

In addition to the city's event, the Ohio Department of Transportation also led an event focused on cleaning up roads in the area this weekend. During one or two weekends a year, ODOT workers from the seven counties that make up District 6 spend a weekend working to clean up litter in Franklin County.

In central Ohio, ODOT workers have picked up more than 40,000 bags full of trash in the last year. Half of that amount was picked up in Franklin County.