'Stand up, speak out': Domestic violence advocates join forces for Jeans, Pearls & Purple Day

As we close domestic violence awareness month, police say cases are on a downward trend, but it’s important to keep educating youth on recognizing signs of abuse.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Domestic violence advocates joined forces to host “Jeans, Pearls & Purple Day” Saturday, a celebration of survivors of domestic violence and an educational opportunity to share resources and empower other victims to come forward.

"Today, we wanted to zone in on women and teenage girls because the increase in the women and teenage girls has grown,” said Diana Williams, founder of Ohio Women Against Domestic Violence.

Williams said the goal of the event is to focus on prevention, educating victims on signs of abuse and how to proceed to a safe environment, as well as empowering survivors to keep moving forward.

"Domestic violence is not only relationship abuse, it also affects families where children and parents can be in a domestic violence abuse situation,” Williams shared.

One of the city leaders in attendance was Lasheyl Stroud, Franklin County judge for domestic relations and juvenile court.

"Oftentimes teens are reflecting, mirroring what they see in the home. So there's an increased chance of a teenager engaging in domestic violence behavior if they've seen that in the home,” said Stroud.

Teaching teens the red flags early on, Stroud said, is key.

"Someone who is controlling at the beginning of a relationship, they are getting really physical as in they are touching you without your permission, they are monitoring your whereabouts,” Stroud said these are all signs that you are in a domestic violent situation.

LaShonna Potts, first assistant chief of Columbus police shared that domestic violence cases in Columbus are on a downward trend, and the focus of the Columbus Division of Police is training officers to look for non-verbal cues of abuse.

“We know that a lot of times offenders may not say anything to the victim, but they'll look at them, they'll make sure they tell them when the police get here, 'you best not say anything,' so it's common for our officers to look for the signs that people are not saying,” said Potts.