COLUMBUS, Ohio — Join us Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. on 10TV during Domestic Violence Awareness Month for an LSS CHOICES special presentation featuring stories of hope and healing.
“Choose Hope: Breaking the Cycle of Domestic Violence Together” will be hosted by Wake Up CBUS anchor Angela An.
This past year has been difficult for everyone, especially those experiencing the additional crisis of domestic violence. As the pandemic progressed, LSS CHOICES for Victims of Domestic Violence says the organization saw an increase in the need for their services, including safe shelter. At the same time, the number of calls to their hotline from victims and police officers with a high risk for lethality increased.
About LSS CHOICES
LSS CHOICES for Victims of Domestic Violence, Franklin County’s only domestic violence-focused shelter, offers victims and their children a safe place to go to break the cycle of domestic violence and begin the healing process. Their 24-hour crisis hotline, legal and community advocates, counseling, peer support groups, and other critical services help victims leave behind abusive relationships and create a safer future for themselves and their loved ones.