COLUMBUS, Ohio — Join us Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. on 10TV during Domestic Violence Awareness Month for an LSS CHOICES special presentation featuring stories of hope and healing.

“Choose Hope: Breaking the Cycle of Domestic Violence Together” will be hosted by Wake Up CBUS anchor Angela An.

*Programming Note: The special will preempt “Jeopardy!” which will be shown at 7:30; “Wheel of Fortune” will air at 2:07 a.m.

This past year has been difficult for everyone, especially those experiencing the additional crisis of domestic violence. As the pandemic progressed, LSS CHOICES for Victims of Domestic Violence says the organization saw an increase in the need for their services, including safe shelter. At the same time, the number of calls to their hotline from victims and police officers with a high risk for lethality increased.

