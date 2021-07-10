Pickerington Community Theatre performers take stage for first time since pandemic started

Pickerington Community Theatre volunteers star in "12 Angry Jurors." Performances will be held at Wigwam Event Center starting Oct. 8.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The coronavirus pandemic has left thespians in central Ohio without a stage for several months.

After more than a year and a half, volunteers with Pickerington Community Theatre are stepping back on the stage in October.

The play featured is “12 Angry Jurors,” which is based on the TV movie by Reginald Rose. According to the play’s synopsis, a group of 12 jurors will decide the fate of a 19-year-old man accused of murdering his father.

This is the first production for Pickerington Community Theatre since the start of the pandemic. This also marks the return of in-person theatre for many people.

"Being away from the stage for so long makes you realize how important it is to you and the human interaction that you get," said Chris Gallagher, who directs the play.

They chose a classic play about humanity and the American judicial system that has not been relevant since it was first produced 60 years ago.

What made our jurors so angry? Maybe, perhaps that we made them put together their own chairs. Join us October 8-16 at... Posted by Pickerington Community Theatre on Sunday, September 26, 2021

COVID-19 precautions, such as masks requirements and social distancing, will be in place, but for actress Diane Hooper, she's thrilled to perform on stage again.

"As far as I'm concerned, I'm excited to start seeing more plays again," she said. "I hope our audience feels the same way, despite the fact they have to wear masks and social distancing."

Performances will be held at the Wigwam Theatre in Violet Township. The show starts at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays starting Oct. 8.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

______