A group called "The Hive" in Nelsonville is helping children from providing them with snacks to finding activities to do to keep them active.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — For the past four years, The Hive of Nelsonville served as a place where kids can just "bee."

They craft. They cook. They hike. They dance. They play video games. And sometimes, they head out to the movies.

“My kids started to explore the new area and they met some friends who asked if they wanted to go to The Hive,” says Jessica Pyke, a mother of three who depends on the Hive as a safe place for children to hang out after school.

"It’s been non-stop until the pandemic started,” she added.

COVID-19 prevented the Hive from conducting its typical programing and activities due to the close quarters of the small center on the town square.

“Our space is too small to maintain safe social distancing,” said The Hive’s Dottie Fromal. “But we didn’t want to lose this amazing connection with our children so we started a program called Hive on the Fly.”

The new program is on wheels. A van that travels throughout Nelsonville to visit the kids outside their homes.

“We show up at their houses in the afternoon after school with games, hula hoops, jump ropes, vegetable trays, snacks and we play with the kids out on the sidewalk at a safe distance,” Fromal adds.

Visits to homes have temporarily stopped while Athens County remains in the 'red' on the state's advisory system, but they are dropping off emergency supplies to families and some birthday visits.

At the center however, kids and the community are welcome to pick up anything they need from the free 'snack station’ that is supplied daily with peanut butter, popcorn, ramen, fruits, vegetables and canned goods.

Fromal describes her work as the “best job in the world” because she gets to hang out with kids all day. But the pandemic also expanded the Hive’s nest with some new and unexpected members.

“Not only do we get to see the children, we get to see their younger siblings and older siblings and their parents and grandparents,” Fromal said. “Our people are isolating at home and they’re so lonely, they come outside to hang out with us.”

Fromal also says in the past, they would never see the parents who signed their children off to at the center.