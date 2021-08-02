National Night Out 2021: List of celebrations across central Ohio

Several communities in central Ohio will be celebrating National Night Out on Tuesday to promote safety and police-community relationships.

Several central Ohio communities are holding celebrations for National Night Out on Tuesday.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to help make neighborhoods safer.

The organization says it's also an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Guests can be a part of block parties, cookouts and other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and other activities.

Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Elaine Bryant will be attending the North Columbus event.

Check to see what is happening in your neighborhood for National Night Out: