National Night Out 2021: List of celebrations across central Ohio

Several central Ohio communities are holding celebrations for National Night Out on Tuesday.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to help make neighborhoods safer.
The organization says it's also an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Guests can be a part of block parties, cookouts and other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and other activities.
Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Elaine Bryant will be attending the North Columbus event.
Check to see what is happening in your neighborhood for National Night Out:
- Franklinton — 667 Sullivant Avenue (Dodge Park and Recreation Center) | 6-8 p.m.
- Gahanna — 670 McCutcheon Road (Sunpoint Park) | 5:30-8 p.m.
- Genoa Township — 7049 Big Walnut Road (McNamara Park) | 5-8 p.m.
- Hilliard — 4450 Schirtzinger Road (Hilliard East Park) | 6-8 p.m.
- Marion — 420 Presidential Drive (Grant Middle School) | 6-9 p.m.
- Milo-Grogan — 662 East 2nd Avenue (Milo Grogan Community Recreation Center) | 5-9 p.m.
- North Columbus — 1659 East 12th Avenue (Marie Mooreland Park) | 4-8 p.m.
- Powell — 47 Hall Street (Village Green Park) | 7-10 p.m.
- Reynoldsburg — 7670 N. Oakbrook Drive (The Oaks Apartments) 5-8 p.m.
- South Central Hilltop — 551 S. Richardson Avenue (Burroughs Park) | 5:30-8 p.m.
- Whitehall — 4815 Etna Road (John Bishop Park) | 5-8 p.m.
- Worthington — Selby Park from 6-6:30 p.m. or Wilson Hill Park from 7-7:30 p.m.