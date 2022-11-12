'It's important to show them that we care': Columbus group sends care cards to gun violence survivors

The group is also partnering with We are Linden to collect donations for its holiday toy drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Columbus closes out 2022 with another year of more than 100 homicides, many families are preparing to spend the holidays without their loved ones.

On Sunday, volunteers with Moms Demand Action Columbus held its annual holiday gathering, making care cards to ensure gun violence survivors feel supported, not just during the holidays but all year long.

"We want to stop gun violence in our communities, and we know that people who've had loved ones taken by gun violence are at the heart and the core reason for the work that we do so, it's important to show them that we care," said Laura Robertson-Boyd, co-lead Moms Demand Action Columbus.