Mid-Ohio Food Collective anticipates 'really busy' holiday season

Mike Hochron, senior VP of communications with MOFC, says year-to-year demand has increased 40%.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective expects to be busy, saying demand is up even more than what was seen at the height of the pandemic.

“Just the fact that when times were really hard I was always able to rely on them,” Jami Clinkscale said.

Clinkscale is a mother and grandmother who is deeply grateful.

“It’s been 15 plus years that I’ve been a volunteer and a recipient,” she said.

For more than a decade she and her family have been receiving meals from the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

“What we’ve been seeing all year since early this spring is that demand has continued to set unprecedented levels,” Mid-Ohio Food Collective Senior VP of Communications, Mike Hochron said.

Hochron says this year’s demand is upwards of 40% higher compared to last year, which outpaces the need seen during the height of the pandemic. He says there’s been a big increase in first-time customers.

The recipients, he says, are working people with sometimes two and three jobs, but with rising costs from food, energy and childcare, times can be difficult.

“All of that builds up for families and so folks who are working hard, just barely making ends meet as prices go up, sometimes find one bad day away from needing some help to put food on the table,” he said.

Since the beginning of the year, the collective, serving 20 counties in eastern and central Ohio, has seen 150,000 new customers. It’s a matter of asking for help that Clinkscale knows is not always easy to do.

“People have their pride in one hand and then they have their hunger in another,” she said. “Which one would they rather swallow?”

But for her, her five grandchildren (and one on the way) it’s a level of appreciation and gratitude knowing one thing has been taken off, or more appropriately put on, their plates.