Kids support Columbus police commander diagnosed with throat cancer

According to Hyland, the first half of 2017 was a violent year for the neighborhood.



That same year, he, Mohamed, and several others came together to figure out what they could do for kids in the area to help give them any advantage they could.



That's when they started the Hilltop Tiger soccer team. It's a program that started in the complex to help kids stay out of trouble.



“I'd stop, jump out of the car and I would play soccer with them, 10-15 minutes and they got to know me, they got to know Commander,” Hyland said.



At first many of the kids didn't even have shoes to play with.



“It was a perfect fit to put a soccer program together to help these young people and give them an opportunity to do something positive, have positive mentors,” Hyland said.



Co-Director Siyat Mohamed says having mentors like Hyland, a police officer the kids grew to know and love, has made a lasting impact.



“It really shows [police officers] are human, they are no different than us. They serve and protect," Siyat said. "They see someone like Commander Hyland come out to the community, even though I'm a commander in the police force, understand that I'm here with you."



Now, it's the kids' turn to be there for the commander.