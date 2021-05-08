‘Kids in our community just want to be heard’: Summer program aims to change narrative about African American boys

Forty boys spent the summer with Columbus nonprofit Legacy U, learning about interest rates, entrepreneurship and took a field trip to the nation's capital.

This story is part of a 10TV series about the places we call home. "In Focus" features stories told from the perspective of people who live there. Stories that go beyond the "flashing lights" often seen when we talk about certain central Ohio neighborhoods.

As students across Columbus prepare to head back to school, a group of 40 young men will be returning, equipped with knowledge far beyond the regular course curriculum.

They spent their summer learning key life skills through the lead and inspire summer enrichment program.

"Last year our kids were stuck in the house and on computers. So we figured, let’s build something our kids can come to every day in a safe, fun environment. And learn a lot of things they ordinarily would not get a chance to learn," explained Dominic Jones, Legacy U co-founder.

The goal is to keep them active, engaged and on the right path while equipping them with knowledge they can use for a lifetime.

“If I wasn’t here, I would probably be running around with my friends, riding bikes – probably stealing stuff," said 14-year-old Malachi Wilder.

In nine weeks, they learn it all. From interest rates and real estate to how to be an entrepreneur.

"At their age, I couldn’t tell you what an interest rate was. I didn’t know what real estate was. I didn’t know what other entrepreneur opportunities were out there – they know that now, at thirteen, fourteen and fifteen," Jones said.

This summer also included a field trip to Washington D.C.

“This gave me an opportunity to do something more, and think about more, and learn about more," said 15-year-old Tre Armstead.

Exposing the teens, the life’s possibilities and while shifting how they are perceived by society is a mission of Legacy U.

“Our kids in our community just want to be heard. They want to feel important. They want to know that they matter to the world," Jones said.

Jones is using his own life experience to help the teens navigate life, avoiding potholes and setbacks.

Like the 40 young men in his summer program, he too grew up in a rough, underserved neighborhood in Columbus. While football provided a ticket out, a lapse in judgment when he was 18 brought his plans to an end.

“As a young kid, I grew up thinking 'I was going to go to the NFL. I’m going to take care of my family and friends, I’m going to buy luxury cars, jewelry and all those things' – that is what was embedded in us," Jones said.

His game plan now is to help build a better future for local youth which includes a newly built sports complex on Cline Street where the entire family can engage and believe in more than what they can see around them.

"Part of what we have been able to do and drive home is let's impact the kids we have here now, with the idea that they will go home talk to mom and dad, inspire them, they will go home and talk to friends and families," Jones said.

Jones hopes the seeds planted over the summer with this group of teens, will grow in the community, making it a better place – for all.

His goal is to expand the program in the future, with opportunities geared towards young girls.