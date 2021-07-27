x
Grove City retirement community hosts Hawaiian-themed pool party for residents

Organizers said it was the largest party they’ve held since the start of the pandemic.
Credit: StoryPoint Grove City

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A Grove City retirement community provided some normalcy to its residents on Sunday in the form of a Hawaiian-themed pool party. 

StoryPoint Grove City hosted what organizers said was the largest party they’ve held since the start of the pandemic. 

Credit: StoryPoint Grove City

During the event, residents competed in themed competitions, including a “tackiest tourist” and “Mr. Hawaii.” One resident even brought out her vintage bathing suit, dating back to when she had worked as a swim instructor. 

A local steel drum band played beach music to accompany the Hawaiian-themed celebration, according to a release from the assisted living center. 