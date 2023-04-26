Central Ohio advocates working to connect people with autism to jobs

Advocates continue pushing for early diagnosis, so those kids who are on the spectrum are able to grow into hardworking adults.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you've ever stayed at the Hilton Columbus at Easton, there's a chance Austin Boyd was working behind the scenes, cleaning a dish you used.

The same goes for Ben Pezzot who works at Carfagna’s Market in Polaris.

Both men are involved in the Ability Matters program in Dublin, which helps individuals with autism and other neurological disabilities connect with each other.

"We do a lot of fun activities there and trips! We've been to the Bahamas and Mexico,” said Boyd.

"We’re rarely in the same place at one time, which I like,” added Pezzot.

Aside from traveling, the group also helps facilitate getting their members set up for success, and that means holding down a job.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of autism cases in children increased by more than 22% from 2018 to 2020.

Both Boyd and Pezzot have been working for a few years at different jobs. While it took them both a few tries to find something that stuck, they both said working with people you love and doing something you enjoy makes a big difference.

"It definitely makes it more interesting, it makes you excited to come to work and it definitely makes you feel happier than the way you were before!" said Pezzot.

"I just like the people I work with and the managers and all that!” said Boyd.