Community members want to repaint Linden, add artwork to beautify the area

The group called Linden Murals of Empowerment is looking for volunteers.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For local artist Francesca Miller, she can see a masterpiece in everything, an empty canvas, even a community.

"Endless possibilities,” she said. “Like me, I automatically see like a bunch of color and life that could come out of it."

She started painting when she was six years old, expressing her feelings and emotions through a paintbrush.

"Our joy, our excellence, our success, just highlighting the not traumatic side of things," said Miller.

Now, she sees where her work could be most beneficial, in the Linden community.

Miller says the community has been painted as a neighborhood with flashing lights and violence.

“When you constantly see that you feel stuck there like this is my narrative and it's like no, there's more to that,” she said.

That’s why she and Becca Beech want artwork spread throughout the streets, on the boarded-up businesses -and spaces that have been forgotten.

"Seeing public art in linden is something that the community can enjoy but also sends a larger message and it can bring people together ad bring joy,” said Beech.

Beech is the outreach coordinator with Linden Murals of Empowerment. She said the group has 30 pieces of artwork from the protests of 2020.

They're already working with some Linden community leaders to create and add art throughout the community.

Miller says this is a way to repaint Linden for the better.