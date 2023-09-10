Members of the Jewish community gather for vigil; parents praying for son fighting in Israel Defense Forces

In attendance for the vigil were local and state leaders including Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, Senator Sherrod Brown and Mayor of Columbus Andrew Ginther.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After a surprise attack launched by Hamas caught Israel's vaunted military and intelligence apparatus completely off guard on Saturday, around 1,400 Israelis and Palestinians have died.

Thousands and thousands of miles away in Columbus, hundreds of people in the Jewish community gathered for a vigil at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus.

“It's just...I couldn't believe my eyes and once the reality started to set in all kinds of thoughts were running through my head,” said Dina Maxwell. She and her husband Dan were at Monday night’s vigil.

Their middle son, Jonny, is on the ground fighting for the Israel Defense Forces. Every moment that passes, they wait for his call.

"He called last night," Dina said. "...He was sleeping at a vacated pre-school,” said Dina.

Jonny moved to Israel after he graduated college. He completed his service in combat, then on Saturday, he got a call to pack his bags and serve with the IDF.

"We're all watching the news, what's the next step but it seems like this is not going to end tomorrow it's not going to end next week, it's going to go on for a while,” said his father Dan.

In attendance for the vigil were local and state leaders including Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, Senator Sherrod Brown and Mayor of Columbus Andrew Ginther.

They prayed for peace and the safety of those fighting to protect Israel.

"Everybody knows somebody who has perished or suffered, and it's horrific,” said Dina.