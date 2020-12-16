Columbus police, organizations handing out 600 winter coats for kids

The coats will be distributed by Columbus police officers to children across the city.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is working with two Ohio organizations to help provide more than 600 winter coats to kids in need.

The coats will be distributed by Columbus police officers to children across the city on Wednesday.

Columbus Recreation & Parks worked with elementary schools to find children who are most in need.

Officers will keep some coats with them to give away as they see the need in the winter weeks ahead.

In recent days, Columbus Police Cadets have worked to organize the coats by size, gender and "fill the orders" for distribution sites.