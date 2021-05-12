Columbus police, nonprofit organization collect nearly 300 bikes to give out to kids

Columbus Parks and Recreation will start giving out the bikes to kids next week.

Remember the days of riding your bike as a kid during the summer? For some kids, having their own bike isn't a reality.

That's why the Starfish Assignment and Columbus police are collecting used bikes to give out to children.

The two groups worked with Dublin police and collected nearly 300 bikes.

Officers volunteered their time to fix the bikes and to make sure they are riding smoothly.

“I'm excited to see the smiles both from the officers and the kids we are giving the bikes to. Everyone who is out here and doing this, they do what they do because they want to make a positive impact on the community and the people in it,” said Columbus Police Acting Commander Tim Myers.