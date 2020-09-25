Columbus nonprofit Hope Hollow among finalists for State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant

The organization provides lodging, meals, transportation assistance and emotional support to cancer patients and their loved ones.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The life-giving work of a local nonprofit is in the national spotlight.

Hope Hollow is one of 200 nonprofits nationwide selected as a finalist in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant competition.

The organization provides lodging, meals, transportation assistance and emotional support to cancer patients and their loved ones when they're in Columbus for treatment.

Now, Hope Hollow's leaders are looking to you for help: by voting online for them to win a $25,000 grant.

The organization says the grant would greatly help in addressing the need for cancer patients seeking medical treatment away from their homes.