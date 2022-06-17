Columbus activist finds TikTok fame by supporting LGBTQ community

Laurenzo grew up in a transphobic and homophobic household. They said they want to keep others from experiencing what they went through.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus TikTok star found social media fame by educating and empowering LGBTQ youth and beyond. And people are listening.

As of Thursday, Laurenzo had nearly 800,000 followers and nearly 50 million likes on TikTok alone.

“During COVID, I was especially passionate about this because I felt like a lot of teens living in homophobic and transphobic households did not really have much escape or safe space outside of their home,” Laurenzo told 10TV.

The videos are educational and sometimes satirical profiles of being in the LGBTQ+ community.

Laurenzo - who uses they/them pronouns - said they grew up in a transphobic and homophobic household. They said they want to keep others from experiencing what they experienced.

“I wanted to offer something where they just felt safe and appreciated and loved for who they were,” Laurenzo said.

Laurenzo said at first, due to the algorithm, most of the comments were cruel and mean. But it was the messages in between that kept them going.

“There were also all of these people saying, ‘I can relate so much to this. Thank you for doing this work. This just brightened my day. This makes me feel seen and appreciated.’ Those were the comments that made me feel like I need to keep doing this,” Laurenzo said.

Laurenzo eventually took their social media presence to the next level by creating a community for LGBTQ youth who don’t have supportive loved ones.

It’s called the Free Fellows program. Youths are able to apply to be connected to game nights, writing classes, leadership opportunities and - perhaps most importantly - one another.

Laurenzo said the statistics of suicide among LGBTQ+ youth show one reason this is so important.

“One of my main purposes is to prevent those kinds of situations from happening as much as I can. Positively impacting queer youth to not hate themselves, to love themselves for who they are and know it's OK,” Laurenzo said.

Laurenzo and their team set up a GoFundMe every month to help support the Free Fellows program, which gained the attention of the fundraising site.

Laurenzo was selected as part of the GoFundMe Heroes program, which honors people using the platform in incredible ways.

“The thing that really touched my heart and impact of this work is … it’s not only about community, but Laurenzo’s community is saving lives,” said Kelsea Little, GoFundMe’s head of brand storytelling, who selected Laurenzo.