City budget leaves organizations wondering why they’re not getting a cut

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Mayor Andrew Ginther announced that the city will invest $660 million on public safety in the 2022 budget.

Stu Hampton and Pastor Frederick LaMarr are just two of many in the city that want violence to end in their communities, but wonder why their organizations aren't getting any of that money.

Hampton is the founder of the Linden Community Engagement Resource Team and Center of Engagement, two programs in South Linden.

When Hampton heard about the budget, he said it struck him.

"$660 million. Man? Can you just imagine what $1 million could do here in South Linden? We want to make sure that we take care of the community,” he said.

Hampton said his program goes deep into the community by mentoring kids and getting them out of the streets in an area that is struck with gun violence.

"It's organizations that don't have funds that are actually out here leaping out on faith, hoping that funds (will) come their way in doing the work,” Hampton said.

Pastor LaMarr’s church sits on the city’s Eastside, an area that is no stranger to violence.

"Funding will follow people who are doing the work. Because you keep them active in positive things, they're not going to get involved in negative things,” LaMarr said.

Pastor LaMarr said his program did see money from the operating budget this year. The money was given to four areas of town in his community.

"Most of the crime that's committed, it's economics. So, if you give them some resources, then you can kind of guide them with values and whatnot,” LaMarr said.

The City of Columbus told 10TV the budget will be submitted to City Council Monday.