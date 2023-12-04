Advocates spread awareness about child abuse in central Ohio on 'Wear Blue Day'

Last year, Franklin County Children Services received around 28,000 referrals concerning child abuse.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — April is child abuse prevention month and local advocates are hoping those across central Ohio realize how important it is to keep children safe.

Last year, Franklin County Children Services received around 28,000 referrals concerning child abuse. More than 12,000 of those resulted in some sort of an investigation.

Advocates said since lockdowns were lifted and kids have returned to regular activities, they've seen more children in need of services.

“We have young people that are back in schools, they're back in programs. And so we've definitely seen a shift, where young people have said that at one point they were isolated and that they need those connections” said Toshia Safford, president of the Center for Healthy Families.

Safford said "Wear Blue Day" is a great way to spread awareness about the growing concerns surrounding child abuse in central Ohio. The hope is that through days like today, advocates can help children out of violent situations before they reach their tipping point.

“When you ask that question, why is it important because it really is about our community's future. When we think about where our families are in what they may need, families should have resources that they need when they need them. And that should be well before they're in crisis” said Safford.

Franklin County Children Services has a 24-hour child abuse hotline: 614-229-7000.

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.