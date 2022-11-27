Taking action: Central Ohio group ensures Native American Heritage Month is more than just words

The Native American Indian Center of Central Ohio (NAICCO) is doing more than just celebrating; they're working to secure a place for future generations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The leaders of Native American Indian Center of Central Ohio (NAICCO) are doing more than just celebrating Native American Heritage Month this November; they're working to secure a place for future generations to call home.

“A month like Native American Heritage Month is beneficial in the fact that it helps shed light on us as a people are still here and still present and still alive and that we aren’t relics of the past,” explained Ty Smith, Project Director for NAICCO. "We have to put some real action to what we do to really make a difference and, for us, that’s Land Back NAICCO.”

Land Back NAICCO is the organization’s campaign to raise enough funds to purchase a plot of land here in Ohio for the state’s urban Native American community to call their own.

When Ty and Masami Smith took over custodianship of NAICCO, they engaged with the Native community in central Ohio to find out exactly what areas of urban life everyone wanted to see NAICCO support and grow.

“Two of the main things that emerged from that were community and culture,” said Ty. “Culture needed to be a big part of our lives. We needed a way to also hold together as a community in a place like Ohio without any real infrastructure for Native Americans.”

“I think that it’s important to the community, especially the ones that have been here for some time now – maybe third or fourth generation – to help them belong,” said Masami, Executive Director of NAICCO. “I think this is a good stepping stone into being able to pass on knowledge and to help the urban natives to be able to connect with the land, nature, things that are natural to our people.”

The past few years, NAICCO has developed more of a public presence around the state through the successful rollout of their NAICCO Cuisine food trailer.

Serving unique and authentic ‘street food’ from all over Indian Country, NAICCO Cuisine has traveled the length and breadth of the buckeye state, affording those at NAICCO the opportunity to engage with the people of Ohio in a whole new way.

“It’s been just very inspirational,” said Ty. “Just knowing that there’s this connection that we’re making with the people – this spirit of them welcoming us, the love and support that they’re showing us – it makes us feel like there’s so much promise going forward.”

Ty is confident that, with the success of NAICCO Cuisine and the continuing support of organizations and individuals from all over the state that have been donating to the Land Back NAICCO campaign, the NAICCO community will reach their goal of acquiring land for the central Ohio Native community.

“I know that we are going to be able to write this new, successful chapter together.”

