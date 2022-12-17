Linden’s 'Carols on Cleveland' helps more than 300 families this holiday season

Families at the event told 10TV that the event was "life-changing" with the generous donations of gifts, toys and vital medical supplies.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community groups across the city gathered together in Linden on Saturday to serve more than 300 families and bring holiday cheer with song, dance, hot cocoa, gifts, resources and more during the second annual “Carols on Cleveland.”

Families at the event told 10TV that the event was "life-changing" with the generous donations of gifts, toys and vital medical supplies like COVID-19 and measles tests and grief counseling.

"We're giving out toys, food baskets, coats... and gun lock boxes, information on measles and other health resources for the community,” said Carla Williams-Scott, director of the Department of Neighborhoods for Columbus.

Delena Scales, known as the “Linden Liason” for the Department of Neighborhoods, said it’s an opportunity for community leaders to connect with residents beyond times of trouble.

"This is about everyone in the community, from social service agencies to civic groups, our area commission is out here, the city is out here, CPD, we have all of everyone who loves Linden in this community to make sure Linden residents don’t have to go out of the community to get resources they need,” said Scales.

It’s an effort that mother of five, Martini Smith, said has made her holiday after a very tough year.

Smith stocked up on toys and supplies for her children, grinning ear to ear.

"Having that extra help, it's hard to explain how much it means," Smith said. "Being a single mom without a lot of help - it's kind of hard to provide for your kids as much as you want to - so having the extra benefit of someone else being able to help you is a blessing."

Church leaders also came out to support the efforts, saying spiritual and mental support is also top of mind for the residents.

"As clergy, as a church leader, I'm also a community leader, so it's imperative we are a walking, talking example of what the community needs,” said Vincent Ford, pastor of the Church of Christ at Gennesse Ave.

Smith said it’s powerful to see the Linden community come together to make a positive change.