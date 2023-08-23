Buckeye Beach Park residents receive notification to leave by December 31st

With record high-interest rates to buy a home and rising rent prices, residents of the mobile home park are worried they will have nowhere to go.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Interest rates to buy a home and rent prices are at an all-time high. Finding housing has never been more stressful.

Now, dozens of Buckeye Lake mobile home residents are scrambling. Homeowners were notified this month they only have a matter of months to find a new place to call home.

Along the canals of Buckeye Lake in Walnut Township, this is home to families like Bradd Johnson and Corrie Barrman, who just celebrated their son's first birthday.



"It's all just been a whole bunch of questions, definitely confusion,” said Johnson. "Definitely have no idea what to do."



Johnson, and other residents at Buckeye Beach Park, received this email this week, notifying them they have to leave by December 31st. The email, from a law firm representing the owner of the park, reads in part, "Buckeye Beach realizes that this is a difficult time for all involved."

Contact information is provided to offer relocation support, however, they said no one has been able to get through.

Many fear that with rent hikes and soaring interest rates -- financially, they have nowhere to go.



"You look around 30 miles there's nothing. I've lived on this like my whole life, where am I going to go?" asked Beanetta Buchanan, another resident.



Some fear they will have to live in their cars.



"We all pay our taxes. We all work. My husband works,” said Buchanan. “Why is this happening to us? Why can't someone stand up for the little guy for once?"



The email notice provides contact information for "several buyers who are eager to discuss the possibility of purchasing and removing" homes.

We reached out to Rob Alston of EZ Homes LLC who in a statement clarified, they only purchase mobile homes newer than 1987.

Many residents here have homes much older than that.

"If there's anyone out there who can help, attorneys, lawyers, anything, to even take a look at it. A call even would help,” said Johnson.