$40,000 raised for Athens County Food Pantry since Joe Burrow's season-ending injury

The rookie's season came to a gruesome halt against Washington on Sunday, but people have donated thousands of dollars in honor of Burrow.

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — It was a crushing end to a hopeful rookie season for Athens County native, Joe Burrow.

Last Sunday, he suffered a season-ending knee injury while playing against Washington.

Coach Zac Taylor said Burrow will undergo surgery, but should be ready for the 2021 season.

While fans were disappointed to see the up and coming rookie sidelined, Burrow supporters took action to help others.

At one of the highest points in a football player's career, Burrow took time during his Heisman acceptance speech to highlight the need for help in his hometown area.

“It was totally unexpected,” said Athens County Food Pantry President, Karin Bright.

When Burrow mentioned the need in Athens County, Ohio State, Louisiana State fans, and those who never heard of Joe Burrow or Athens County started giving. $650,000 was raised for the Athens County Food Pantry.

“Knowing that there are so many people in the entire country who have supported our work to help others to make sure they have food as well. That, I am so thankful for,” Bright said.

Burrow then brought hope to a struggling Bengals team.

When he was carted off the field, his supporters once again showed their love.

“I'm not talking a dollar here, dollar there,” Bright said with a smile on her face.

Since Burrow's injury, about $40,000 has been donated to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.

“One of the donations that was made, they got a note with it. It was from a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. They wanted Joe to be OK. That is the most amazing thing to me about this whole story,” Bright said.

In a statement, Joe's dad, Jim said, "The continued support for the Athens food pantry has been a blessing as the food needs increased during this pandemic . As Joe's parents we are so proud of the tremendous impact he has had on the community as the donations keep coming . Bengal nation has joined in for added support . Thanks to everyone that has donated and let's keep this rolling."

With the initial donations, the Athens County Food Pantry was able to consolidate their buildings into one larger space.