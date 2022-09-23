CBUS Top Picks 2022: Vote 10TV!

Vote for Ashlee, Yolanda, Dom & 10TV! Votes can be placed until September 30.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Voting is underway for this year's CBUS Top Picks, and thanks to you, 10TV has several nominees.

In addition to WBNS-10TV being nominated for Best TV News - Local, both Yolanda Harris and Dom Tiberi are nominated for Best TV Personality and Ashlee Baracy is nominated for Best Weather Reporter.

Once on the main CBUS Top Picks page, make sure to focus your attention on the "Entertainment & Leisure" section. It's there where you'll find the TV News - Local category. The TV Personality and Weather Reporter categories are under the "Entertainment & Leisure - People" section.

Please vote for 10TV across the board, and encourage your friends to do the same. You can vote once a day until Sept. 30.

From its founding in 1949, WBNS-10TV has strived to bring to central Ohio the highest quality news and entertainment programming, while utilizing the best in television technology.

WBNS is the most-watched news channel in central Ohio, delivering 24-hour news, CBS programming and sports, top-rated syndicated programs and award-winning local programming.

WBNS stands on the cutting edge of television broadcasting as it has since its inception. On television, online and on-the-go, 10TV News is Central Ohio’s News Leader.

WBNS is part of TEGNA, a publicly traded local media company dedicated to serving the greater good of our communities.