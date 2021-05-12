Columbus SC owners respond to backlash over club's rebranding

The rebranding was officially announced Monday, when the organization said it will be known as Columbus SC while keeping Crew as a nickname.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The owners of the Columbus Soccer Club are responding to community uproar over a recent rebranding of the club.

The rebranding was officially announced Monday, when the organization said it will be known as Columbus SC while keeping Crew as a nickname. The change also came with a new set of logos.

The announcement quickly drew criticism from long-time fans of the team.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, Crew Investor Operators Dee and Jimmy Haslam, along with Whitney and JW Johnson, and Dr. Pete Edwards responded to the criticism, saying in part, "this process was not aligned with how we intend to operate."

The statement goes on to say fan feedback was not "incorporated enough" into the rebranding process, and that owners are committed to investing in the fan experience, adding their focus will now turn to "moving forward together."

Following Monday's announcement, 10TV spoke with several fans, some of whom described the decision to rebrand without first gathering feedback as "disrespectful."

“You don’t want to open a new stadium in July and have a large portion of your fans mad at you, not wanting to spend money on merchandise with this new logo,” said David Miller, leadership member for Save the Crew.

You can read the full response from the Columbus SC owners below: