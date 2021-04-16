x
Columbus Public Health to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting next week

You won't need an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Columbus Public Health starting next week.
Credit: Columbus Public Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Starting next week, you won’t have to schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Columbus Public Health. 

Walk-in appointments for the Pfizer vaccine will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 240 Parsons Ave., according to a post from Columbus Public Health.  

People will have the opportunity to schedule their second-dose appointment at the time of their vaccination. 

The health department is also operating a drive-thru clinic by appointment at the Celeste Center. You can schedule an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine here

To learn more about vaccine availability, click here.

