COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Police Memorial in downtown has been vandalized.

Columbus police responded to the area in Genoa Park, off of Washington Boulevard, in downtown Columbus on Tuesday.

Police saw someone had spray painted obscene images on multiple areas of the memorial, including over the names of officers killed in the line of duty.

The memorial was constructed in 2000 to honor fallen officers.