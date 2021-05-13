Columbus high school senior awarded $40,000 scholarship by Amazon

Nyarkoh-Ocran has announced his plans to use the money to pursue a degree in computer science at Stanford University.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus-area high school student has been chosen to receive a $40,000 scholarship from Amazon, as well as a paid internship with the company.

Kwame Nyarkoh-Orcan is a senior at Horizon Science Academy Columbus High School and, now, one of 100 students across the nation to receive the Amazon Future Engineer scholarship.

According to a release, academic achievement, work experience, and demonstrated leadership were some of the qualities considered when choosing scholarship recipients.

Nyarkoh-Ocran was selected based on a variety of different factors, including his earning 69 college credits prior to graduating high school, as well as achieving a 1450 SAT super score.

Nyarkoh-Ocran has announced his plans to use the money to pursue a degree in computer science at Stanford University.

"I want a little more time to explore other areas of study (currently thinking about linguistics, data science, and African-American studies) before fully committing to another one, but computer science will be one of my majors for sure,” said Nyarkoh-Ocran.

Along with the scholarship, Nyarkoh-Ocran was also awarded a guaranteed internship with Amazon following his freshman year of college with the goal of helping him gain “real-world work experience.”

“I am very proud of Kwame’s accomplishments. His success is a clear indication of how much we support our students here at Horizon,” said HSA Columbus High School principal Ugur Zengince.