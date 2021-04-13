College campuses pause, postpone, or cancel Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics

This is in response to new recommendations from the FDA and CDC.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In response to the recommendation Tuesday morning from the CDC and FDA to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, colleges and universities across Ohio are pausing, postponing, or canceling their clinics.

Just this month, campuses launched clinics for students as part of a statewide effort to get as many college students vaccinated before they leave for summer break. It was a goal stated by Governor Mike DeWine.

The federal agencies announced an investigation on Tuesday into reports that six of the roughly 6.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients had developed a rare blood clotting issue.

At The Ohio State University, no Johnson & Johnson appointments were scheduled for Tuesday. However, the university provided a statement to 10TV which said in part, “In response to the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has put an immediate hold on all Johnson & Johnson appointments.”

Capital University has canceled its clinics Tuesday through Friday.

Due to federal recommendations issued this morning, the University has canceled the vaccine clinics scheduled for April 13 through 16.



Read More: https://t.co/S6Nv4vYIPV pic.twitter.com/0yifO02Wbf — Capital University (@Capital_U) April 13, 2021

According to the university, Bexley Urgent care is their partner to host their clinics. Anyone who has received the J&J vaccine already at that clinic can call them at 614-826-9266 if they have questions or concerns.

Kent State University will postpone its Johnson & Johnson cllinics “until further notice,” according to a letter to students from the university. The letter goes on to provide more guidance for students with the following information:

“Anyone who had an appointment for a vaccination at one of the Kent State clinics is advised to schedule an appointment for another brand of vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) at a different clinic, including those operated by the Portage County Combined General Health District on Tuesdays at the Kent State Field House, or one located near your Regional Campus.”

Incoming info regarding J&J vaccine clinics from college officials:

🔹OSU will pause use - no J&J doses were scheduled to be administered today

🔹Capital University canceled clinics today thru Friday

🔹Kent State University canceled all clinics until further notice #10TV — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) April 13, 2021