City Council President Hardin, activists call for federal investigation into Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — City Council President Shannon G. Hardin and other community leaders and activists are calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a federal investigation into the Columbus Division of Police.

The Columbus Police Accountability Coalition will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday to demand the investigation, citing a "history of violence and misconduct targeting Black people" within the division.

The announcement comes one day after Mayor Andrew Ginther released a letter calling for the DOJ to conduct a review to identify possible racial biases within the division.