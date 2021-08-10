Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announces run for Ohio governor

CINCINNATI — Two-term Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has officially announced he's running to be governor of Ohio.
Cranley, 47, has been exploring a bid for the Democratic nomination for months and had raised over $1.3 million for the effort as of July.
"For most of the last 30 years state government in Ohio has been a rigged system led by one party," Cranley said in a campaign video pinned to his Twitter page Tuesday.
First elected mayor in 2013, Cranley is term-limited from running again this year.
He joins Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley in the primary race. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to run for a second term, a campaign that will begin with a contested primary.
Cranley plans to run on his record as chief executive of a growing major city.
"I led our comeback in Cincinnati," it reads in Cranley's tweet. "Now I'm running for Governor to help write Ohio's comeback story."