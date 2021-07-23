Cicada-killing wasps silencing summer cicadas

The 17-year cicadas have moved underground but cicada-killing wasps are attacking our annual cicadas.

While our ears are finally getting relief from the periodical cicadas, every summer we hear the chirp of the annual or dog-day cicadas.

These cicadas appear every summer, they are usually smaller than the 17-year cicadas and they don’t have those creepy, red eyes.

Their life cycle is also not as long and something is cutting that time even shorter.





Cicada killer wasps are the largest native wasp measuring with a 4-inch wingspan. They can be found alongside golf courses, landscaping or in areas with sandy soil where they dig burrows to protect their young and eventually bring their next meal.

The female cicada killer wasp will start hovering around trees during the peak of summer where they can find their next meal, the dog-day cicada. The female will capture, sting and paralyze the cicada before dragging them back to their burrow where they will then become food for the next generation.



