'First DUI, you're looking at about $15,000' | California Highway Patrol increases DUI patrol for Super Bowl weekend

More officers will be on the freeways patrolling for those who chose to drink and drive.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Tomorrow marks the big game between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The most anticipated game of the year means friends from all over will be getting together, laying out the chips and dip and of course, crack a few beers open.

The Super Bowl is one of the most popular “Drinking Holidays” in the United States and NFL fans coming and going from house parties and bars means some of them will drive impaired.

"People start drinking earlier, getting to bars so they can watch the game," said CHP Public Information Officer, Salvador Castro. "We tend to see a lot more DUIs going and coming and going from kickoff to pregame pregame kick off the postgame."

Salvador Castro is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, he says this weekend in particular is among the busiest for CHP.

Extra officers will be on the freeways to catch those who have been drinking and driving.

"Last year statewide, we arrested 229 people during Super Bowl Sunday," said Castro. "So, we're trying to get those numbers down."

Castro reiterated that even if you think you’re 'ok' to drive, you’d be endangering people’s lives on the freeway and could pay the price if you get caught.

"Your first one [DUI] you're looking at about $15,000," he says. "Now if you injure or kill somebody, now you're looking at more severe penalties. Looking at prison time and felony on your record."

So if you and your buddies are thinking of enjoying a few cold ones during the game, Castro reminds us that fans don’t let other fans drink and drive.