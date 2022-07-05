5-year-old drowns, 3-year-old hurt in Indiana creek

A deputy found the child in moving water and pulled him out of the creek. His 3-year-old sister also went into the water but was able to get out.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who is believed to have drowned in a Hendricks County creek on Saturday.

Hendricks County deputies were called around 12:15 p.m. to a child possibly in a creek near Hidden Hills Lane in Eagle Lakes off 56th Street near Brownsburg.

First responders searched the area and, at around 12:30 p.m., a deputy found a child in the creek and pulled him from the moving water.

The child, a 5-year-old boy, was unresponsive. Medics took him to Hendricks Regional Hospital where he later died.

The boy's 3-year-old sister also had been in the creek, but authorities say she appeared to have made it out of the water on her own.

Police have not shared the identity of the children or parents.

The girl was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hendrick's County authorities, along with members of the Indiana Department of Child Services and Indiana Department of Natural Resources, stayed on the scene to conduct a death investigation.