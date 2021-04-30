4-year-old girl dies after being attacked by family dog, Texas police say

The 4-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries, police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Updated at 2:08 p.m. Saturday with information from animal control about the dog being euthanized.

A 4-year-old girl died Friday after being attacked by the family's dog, Fort Worth police said.

Officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Oak Grove Road around 5 p.m. after reports of a dog attacking a child.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries, police said.

“Anytime there is a loss of life, it’s a tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all first responders that responded to this call,” said Chief Neil Noakes said in a release.

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control said the mixed-breed dog was "humanely euthanized" Saturday morning.

The incident is under investigation by the Crimes Against Children Unit. No other information was immediately released.