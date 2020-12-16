Chase involving Indiana suspect ends in west Columbus quarry

Columbus Police say the suspect is involved in a murder investigation in Centerville, Indiana.

A car chase involving a possible suspect in an Indiana murder investigation ended at a quarry on Columbus’ west side this morning, according to Columbus Police.

The chase started just after midnight on I-70 when police out of Centerville, Indiana notified the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) of the suspect, believed to be involved in a murder there.

Columbus Police say that teen suspect was seen in a vehicle in the area of I-70 and Wilson Road but when police attempted to stop him, he took off.

That chase ended when the suspect crashed into the quarry in the area of Dublin Road and Roberts Road.

Centerville, Indiana Police and Indiana State Patrol are also on scene assisting Columbus in the investigation.