Central Ohioans march for peace in Gaza

What’s happening overseas is felt in the hearts of some who call Ohio home.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Palestinians in the Middle East are now on strike after more Israeli air strikes killed more people, including children.

The strike left many businesses in Jerusalem closed as violence continues to erupt.

Israel said it’s targeting Hamas militants and the white house said Israel has a right to defend itself.

The violence between Israel and Palestine has been going on for more than 70 years and there is no end in sight.

10TV spoke with two demonstrators who are Palestinian. They both asked to keep their identities private to protect them and their loved ones overseas.

“It is now unlivable for how much they have caused war over there. How much issues that they have caused for them. They are leveling apartment complexes,” said one demonstrator.

To make sure their pain is heard, people used the streets of downtown Columbus as their podium for a protest.

The OSU organization Students for Justice in Palestine lead the march.

“I want people to understand that women and children are being slaughtered by the dozens every single day,” said one demonstrator.

CAIR Ohio, The Council on American Islamic Relations, held a press conference Tuesday morning.

“I’ve been organizing Columbus for more than 10 years and I’m still protesting the same thing I was protesting 10 years ago. That’s not something that’s easy on the spirit but I see the tide shifting and I see the tide turning and there are more people talking about these types of issues,” said a speaker.

Demonstrators say this conflict won’t end unless more people stand up.