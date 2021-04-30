Central Ohio police agencies partner to donate bicycles to kids in need

The goal? To collect 400 bikes for area kids, with help from local law enforcement.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Police officers throughout Central Ohio are teaming up to help donate bicycles to kids in need ahead of summer.

This marks the second year of the Starfish Assignment’s “Bike Assignment.” The goal? To collect 400 bikes for area kids, with help from local law enforcement.

The Columbus Division of Police is partnering with the Dublin Police Department, the Ohio State University Police Department, and officers from John Glenn International Airport to make the event possible, according to a release from the City of Columbus.

Dublin police will host a bike donation drive from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 6565 Commerce Parkway. Anyone interested in donating a bike can drop it off in the drive-thru area outside the Justice Center. New or gently-used bikes are welcome.

You can also arrange a donation drop-off by emailing kidsbikes@123mail.org.

All bikes will be passed out to children at Columbus Recreation and Parks centers in Linden, the Hilltop, and the East Side.