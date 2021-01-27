Shooting leads to crash in Linden

A 19-year-old victim walked into a local hospital after being shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A ShotSpotter alert sent Columbus police to the 2200 block of Grasmere Avenue Tuesday at 7:58 p.m. Investigators found two vehicles wrecked in the area. Both vehicles had been hit by multiple bullets, but officers didn't find any victims at the scene.

Less than an hour later, a 19-year-old walked into a local hospital. He'd been shot in the upper body. Police believe he was a victim of the Grasmere Avenue shooting. However, the victim didn't cooperate with police and refused to give any information.