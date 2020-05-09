Capital University graduate and her husband shot and killed in Colorado, survived by 5 children

The couple was shot after responding to an online used car ad.

AURORA, Colo. — A Capital University graduate, 40-year-old Jossline Roland, and her husband 39-year-old Joseph were shot and killed in Colorado.

The couple leaves behind five children.

The suspect, 18-year-old Kyree Brown, told Aurora police after his arrest that he shot the couple while trying to rob them after meeting in response to an online used car ad, according to an affidavit in the case.

Just before midnight on August 14, police responded to the parking lot of a residential complex and found the couple shot in their SUV.

They were taken to the hospital where they died.

Capital University confirmed Jossline graduated from the school's undergraduate program in 2002 and its law school in 2005.

Aurora police said in a statement, "The family is going through a tremendously difficult time. While they are thankful for the care and concern from the media and the community, they ask for everyone to respect their privacy while they grieve."

The couple's family released a statement following the arrest saying:

“The extended family of Joseph and Jossline Roland are still in shock and disbelief about the loss of both Jossline and Joe to a senseless act of violence. Joe and Jossline are survived by their five children who are being loved and cared for by the extended family.



The extended family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Aurora Police Department for their transparency in communication and for the expeditious apprehension of the suspect. While they are still mourning, and appreciative of their privacy, they would also like to thank Joe and Jossline’s respective employers, ABM Industries and the Law Offices of Dianne Sawaya for their continued support. To that end, both the family and the Law Offices of Dianne Sawaya are establishing trusts for the support and education of the children,and hope to have them formally established and ready to receive any and all contributions in the coming weeks.



Joe and Jossline are irreplaceable and will be dearly missed. Your continued support, respect for privacy, and prayers are most appreciated in this time of unimaginable loss and grief.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help their five children.

Jossline worked at a law firm in Denver. On its website, the firm called her the "firm “mom” and superhero."

In a statement, the law firm said it set up a trust fund for the couple's children.

Joseph worked as an operations manager at a facility service company in the Denver area, according to the Denver Post.