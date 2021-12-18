Candlelight vigil held for six Amazon workers who died in Illinois tornado

"She left us way too soon. I just cannot believe it," said Baby Hebb, Etheria Hebb's stepmother.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — They gathered on a cold, rainy Friday night, visibly hurting.

Crying mothers, fathers and other relatives united to remember their loved ones: six Amazon workers who died while on the job when a tornado partially collapsed the warehouse where they were working.

"Her life was taken too soon," said Baby Hebb, Etheria Hebb's stepmother.

"She was outgoing and funny like her dad," said Jeffrey Hebb, Etheria's father.

Etheria Hebb, 34, was an Amazon driver for only two months. She was the mother of one and half-year-old, Malik.

"He was her only child. She and her son shared a strong bond," said Baby Hebb.

Amid all the tears and pain, the families have many questions about their loved ones' tragic deaths, two weeks before Christmas.

"We were in the process of preparing for Christmas. I can't believe this happened. Now, I want to know was my daughter prepared how to be safe by Amazon?" said Jeffrey Hebb.

"We are calling on Amazon to explain what happened? Explain what they were supposed to do and what they didn't do," said U.S. Representative Cori Bush, from Missouri's First Congressional District.

Congresswoman Bush, St. Louis area clergy members and others raised many questions during Friday night's candlelight vigil for the Amazon workers including: did Amazon do enough to protect its workers when the EF-3 tornado hit last Friday night?

The company did not respond to the comments made at the vigil, but this week an Amazon spokesperson said there was a shelter area in place for employees.

We're told the employees who died did not reach that area in time.

"Justice has to be lives saved, so this can't happen again. We want the families to know that we are standing with you," said Rep. Cori Bush.

A moment of silence, the reading of the names of all six workers and then the crowd of mourners lit candles as a woman sang a song quietly.

City officials say since the tragedy, there's been an outpouring of support from the community.