'Christmas miracle' | Police dogs, massive search party find missing Indiana man

Two central Indiana police dogs along with first responders and hundreds of volunteers found a missing man in what Sheriff Nielsen has deemed a "Christmas miracle."

UNION CITY, Ind. — Two central Indiana police dogs are being credited for helping save the life of an 84-year-old man who had a statewide Silver Alert issued for him on Christmas Day.

Allen Jefferis, 84, of Union City, was reported missing by family on Christmas Eve. His family told police he was last seen Friday evening. That night and into Christmas morning, first responders and hundreds of volunteers from across the area searched for Jefferis but they were unable to find him, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

At around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the BCSO was asked if Sgt. Ryan Musgrave and his bloodhound, Chase, could come help.

Before he left for Randolph County, Musgrave called another bloodhound handler, Deputy Neal Hoard with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and asked him if he and his bloodhound, Maudie would help, too.

At around noon, the team arrived and the bloodhounds quickly picked up on Jefferis' scent. The team and members of the search party found him near an old barn not far from his home.

Jefferis was laying on the ground in a wooded area near a creek. He was "clothed, wet and, most importantly, alive," the BCSO said in a news release.

Medics took him to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

"I’m so happy that Mr. Jeffries was found alive and well, God surely blessed this Christmas miracle. We wish him the best of luck on his recovery and wish him a very Happy New Year because we know his Christmas wish was answered," said Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen.

Teamwork Saves a Life On Christmas day, 12/25/2021, at approximately 8:35 AM, public safety agencies from across... Posted by Boone County Indiana Sheriff's Office on Sunday, December 26, 2021