Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Delaware Area Career Center

All students and staff are currently accounted for and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

DELAWARE, Ohio — Students and staff were evacuated from the Delaware Area Career Center on Thursday over reports of a bomb inside the school.

According to Alicia Mowry with DACC, the school received an email indicating there was a bomb somewhere inside on Wednesday night. Officials saw the email the following morning and immediately evacuated the building, located at 4565 Columbus Pike in Delaware.

All students and staff are currently accounted for, Mowry said, and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Mowry said parents have been notified of the threat, and the school is working to safely dismiss students.

All afternoon classes have been canceled.