Blendon Middle School student accused of showing gun in group chat, threatening students

One of the students reportedly showed a gun and threatened to harm other students, including some involved in the group chat.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Authorities have located a student accused of making threats to Blendon Middle School, the school’s principal said Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to families, Principal Kendall Harris said the school “took appropriate action” after learning about a group chat between several students.

According to the letter, one of the students reportedly showed a gun and threatened to harm other students, including some involved in the group chat. The student had already not been attending school for a separate issue and allegedly made the threats off-campus and after school hours.

The school’s resource officer, Blendon administrative team, and the Westerville Division of Police worked together to investigate the matter, Harris said, and the student is now facing additional consequences.

“Any threat, real or perceived, must be taken seriously,” Harris said in the letter. “I’m asking you to please take a moment to reinforce to your child that there are appropriate and inappropriate ways to address any issues they may have.”