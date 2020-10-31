Democratic rally in Texas canceled after 'harassment' by Trump supporters, officials say

Officials said a Biden campaign staffer's car was damaged by Trump supporters who targeted a caravan to Pflugerville.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to Sen. Kamala Harris campaigning in Texas.

Organizers of a Democratic party rally set for Friday night in Pflugerville abruptly canceled the event after they said supporters of presidential candidate Joe Biden faced harassment from supporters of President Donald Trump while on the way to Central Texas.

Officials for the Travis County Democratic Party and local Democratic leaders said an incident occurred during a caravan to Pflugerville led by a bus carrying Biden’s name and logo in which a staffer’s car was damaged. The damage, they said, occurred by Trump’s supporters who targeted the caravan.

Officials said they canceled the rally, which was set to mobilize young voters and allow local and state candidates to speak, “out of an abundance of caution.” It was not immediately clear where a staffer’s car was damaged or if law enforcement was notified or is investigating. Party officials on social media posted pictures of a damaged white vehicle.

Today, @realDonaldTrump supporters followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas to intimidate Biden supporters. They ran into a person's car, yelling curse words and threats. Don't let bullies win, vote. pic.twitter.com/CIyEWwbvqU — Katie Naranjo (@KatieNaranjo) October 30, 2020

Jennifer Ramos, president of the Austin Young Democrats, who helped organize the event, said, “It is disappointing our opponents are resorting to violence. We will not be deterred.”

State Rep. Sheryl Cole tweeted an apology to those looking forward to the event, saying in part, "Pro-Trump Protesters have escalated well beyond safe limits."

The event was scheduled to be held at a Pflugerville ISD facility at 7 p.m. Friday.

This is a 1st for me - but we just cancelled a joint event in Pflugerville w/ @JoeBiden campaign, @AustinYoungDems, & more, due to security reasons. Unfortunately, Pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits. Sorry to all who looked forward to this fun event. https://t.co/tSq4moqro0 — Sheryl Cole (@SherylCole1) October 30, 2020