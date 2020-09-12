Neocles Leontis had been a chemistry professor at Bowling Green State University since 1987 and was elected to a seat on city council in 2019.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Wood County Sheriff's Office says a Bowling Green State University professor and Bowling Green councilman was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened on State Route 25 near Nims Rd. around 6:10 p.m.

Police say Neocles Leontis was driving southbound on SR 25 when his vehicle went into the opposite lane and hit a vehicle traveling northbound.

Leontis' vehicle then hit a second northbound vehicle in a front-end collision.

Police say Leontis was pronounced dead at the scene and multiple people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, including Leontis' wife.

Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.