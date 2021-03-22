BCI investigating after man dies in Bellefontaine police custody

After the man was handcuffed, officers say he began experiencing a "medical emergency" where multiple doses of Narcan were administered to help revive him.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was called to investigate after a man died in Bellefontaine police custody on Saturday.

Police say they attempted to pull a man over in the 500 block of East High Avenue around 6:15 p.m. which lead to a "violent altercation" that left an officer injured.

An officer K9 bit the man before officers were able to detain him.

The man was pronounced deceased at an area hospital a short time later.

The officer that was injured is expected to make a full recovery.